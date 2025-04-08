Where does Alabama rank in the final college basketball polls of the season

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 6 in the final Associated Press Poll of the college basketball season released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide finished its campaign with a 28-9 record and a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tide finished at No. 6 in the final US LBM Coaches poll after a second straight run to the Elite Eight. Alabama started the season at No. 2 in both the preseason coaches' poll and AP Poll.

Florida took the final AP No. 1 ranking after defeating Houston in the national championship Monday night. The Cougars checked in at No. 2 while Auburn and Duke, which both lost in the national semifinals, were ranked No. 3 and No. 4. Tennessee rounded out the top five. Like Alabama, the Volunteers' season ended in the Elite Eight, where it lost to Houston.

Alabama is in rebuilding mode this offseason to stay competitive with the best teams in college basketball in 2025-26. The Tide lost four fifth-year seniors, including first-team All-American guard Mark Sears from last season's team. As of Tuesday, Alabama has added three players in the transfer portal in Bucknell center Noah Williamson, Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen and Miami (FL) guard Jalail Bethea. Sophomore Mouhamed Diobuate and freshman Naas Cunningham have both entered the portal from last year’s team.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.