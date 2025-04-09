Alabama basketball forward Jarin Stevenson to enter transfer portal

Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The rising junior will be the third member of the Crimson Tide’s 2024-2025 team to enter the portal, following Mo Dioubate (Kentucky) and Naas Cunningham (uncommitted).

Stevenson started 22 games over 37 appearances last season, averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. He shot 42.9% from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-11 forward put up a career-high 22 points during Alabama’s 103-80 win at Texas.

Stevenson played a key role in both his seasons since enrolling early to join Alabama in 2023. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina native will best be remembered for scoring 19 points while hitting five 3s during Alabama’s win over Clemson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament to help send the Tide to its first Final Four.

Alabama currently has 10 scholarship players committed to play for next year’s roster. Guards Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and center Aiden Sherrell all announced their return to return to the team.

Alabama has added three players in the portal, including Miami guard Jalil Bethea, Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen and center Noah Williamson. In addition, the Tide is bringing in a three-man recruiting class featuring Rivals100 talents in Davion Hannah, London Jemison and Amari Allen.

Alabama is still waiting on decisions from guard Labaron Philon and forward Derrion Reid. The NCAA scholarship limit is currently at 13 players but could rise to 15 before the start of the season.