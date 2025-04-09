Five things to watch for in Alabama's final spring scrimmage

Alabama will conclude its spring camp on Saturday with a public A-Day practice inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Unlike previous years, the event won’t feature a scrimmage.

Instead, the Crimson Tide’s third scrimmage will be held Thursday behind closed doors. The workout will be the final opportunity for Tide players to prove themselves in a game-like setting before preseason camp opens up in August. It will also give head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff one last chance to assess their needs before the spring transfer portal opens from April 16-25.

Here are five things we are looking to learn from the scrimmage.