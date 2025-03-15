Alabama forward Derrion Reid discusses return from injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrion Reid’s nine minutes on the court didn’t contribute much to No. 5 Alabama’s 99-70 win over No. 15 Kentucky on Friday night. It’s what they might mean for the future that is more important to the Crimson Tide.

Returning from a lingering hamstring injury, Reid made his first appearance since Feb. 15 during Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game. He failed to score, logging a pair of rebounds and an assist against the Gators. Nevertheless, Alabama was able to have its five-star freshman back on the floor.

“I was happy with the way he played,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said when asked about Reid following the game. “He didn't have a turnover. Got the one shot that he probably shouldn't have taken. He was able to get a couple rebounds, had an assist. He wasn't bad in his minutes.”

Reid was listed as questionable on Alabama’s availability report Thursday night. He was then labeled as a game-time decision two hours before the matchup against Kentucky. After passing a few pregame tests, he made his first appearance halfway through the first half.

“I feel pretty good,” Reid said following the game. “I feel like I’m getting toward 100%. It’s all about shaking the rust off.”

That rust was visible at times Friday night. Reid committed a foul 13 seconds after checking into the game. He also missed his only shot attempt. Still, he grew into the game, logging a pair of second-half rebounds while dishing out an assist to Jarin Stevenson for a 3-pointer.

Reid has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of the year. He missed four games in January before returning to face Mississippi State and Georgia. From there, he re-aggravated the injury causing him to miss two more games before returning against Auburn on Feb. 15. Reid’s latest setback saw him sit out Alabama’s final six regular-season games.

“It’s been hard,” Reid said. “Me being so savvy to return to the game but also knowing we got to play it smart at the same time. Coaches and staff made sure it was the right time for me to come back. Just being able to get a feel back for the game and slowly knocking off the rust, it feels good.”

While frustrating, the extended period away from the court had its advantages. Reid said he devoted his time to studying the game while on the mend.

“I’m a visual learner,” Reid said. “So when I’m sitting on the bench and I see these guys on the court, I learn a lot.”

As for what Reid can bring when he returns to full health, his teammates believe the sky is the limit.

“He gives us a huge boost defensively, for sure,” freshman forward Aiden Sherrell said. “He’s a dog on defense. He can guard multiple positions. Offensively, he can drive you, shoot the 3. He’s a threat for sure.”

Reid signed with Alabama as the No. 16 overall player in last year’s recruiting class. Through 19 appearances, he’s averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

While this season hasn’t gone to plan, he’s hoping to boost those numbers over the next month.

“Living in the moment really is what it’s about now,” Reid said. “Some of the things didn’t go my way during the season with all these injuries. Just knowing that God got a plan for everything and knowing the ceiling is still going to be there no matter what. It’s just a matter of time when I reach it.”