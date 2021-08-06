Alabama football Insider Report: Crimson Tide begins fall practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opened up its fall camp on Friday as players worked in shirts and shorts under 85-degree overcast weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period of the workout.

— As expected Bryce Young led the quarterbacks followed by Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe. Each of them looked to be spinning the ball pretty well during throws from what we could see in the media session.

— Brian Robinson Jr. led the running backs and was followed by Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jonathan Bennet (walk-on) and Camar Wheaton. Sanders was not in a black jersey and looked to be moving well during drills. The former five-star recruit suffered a season-ending hip injury last November.

