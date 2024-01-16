Kalen DeBoer is making another addition to his new coaching staff at Alabama. According to a report from ESPN, the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist as a defensive assistant. Linguist’s role is not yet known, but it is believed he will likely coach the secondary.

Linguist would be the second former head coach to join DeBoer’s staff, as Alabama is also expected to add South Alabama’s Kane Wommack as its defensive coordinator.

Linquist, 39, has spent the past three seasons at Buffalo, coaching the Bulls to a 14-23 record. His best year came in 2022 when he led the team to a 7-6 record and a win over Georgia Southern in the Camelia Bowl. While Buffalo went just 3-9 last year, the Bulls ranked No. 21 in pass defense, holding opponents to 187.2 yards per game through the air.

Before becoming Buffalo’s head coach, Linquist spent the 2020 season as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys. He also has experience coaching defensive backs at Texas A&M (2018-19), Minnesota (2017), Mississippi State (2016), Iowa State (2014-15), Buffalo (2012-13), James Madison (2009-11) and Valdosta State (2012).

A native of Mesquite, Texas, Linquist played safety at Baylor from 2003-06. He got started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 2007.