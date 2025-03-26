Alabama earns commitment from four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds

Alabama made another splash on the recruiting trail Wednesday. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds.
Edmonds is listed as the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2026. He plays for Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia and chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Tennessee and others.
The blue-chip cornerback was initially set to announce his decision Feb. 19. Alabama was in an excellent position at the time. Edmonds told Tide Illustrated at the Navy All-American Bowl in January that Alabama was leading, and the coaching staff never waivered from its place at the top. Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist led the charge in his recruitment, and the pair’s excellent relationship helped put Alabama over the top.
“He’s just energetic,” Edmonds said of Linguist in January. “In practice, he’s in the drills he’s just energetic. He just loves our family and he just shows how much he wants me to be there.”
Edmonds was back on campus last weekend for another unofficial visit and watched the team practice. He was set to take trips to Georgia (March 27) and Tennessee (March 29), but decided after his latest trip to Tuscaloosa that it was once again the right time to make a decision. He also set to take an official visit June 20-22.
"I have a great relationship with all the staff at Alabama," Edmonds told Rivals after his latest visit. "I got to spend significant time with [Defensive coordinator Kane] Wommack. He discussed things he saw in me from my film, answered any questions I had, and really discussed the defense."
Edmonds is Alabama’s fourth pledge in the 2026 cycle. The Tide is up to two defensive back commits with Edmonds and Zyan Gibson. Alabama has also received commitments from four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker and EDGE Jamarion Matthews.