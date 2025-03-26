Alabama earns commitment from four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds

Alabama made another splash on the recruiting trail Wednesday. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds.

Edmonds is listed as the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2026. He plays for Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia and chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Tennessee and others.

The blue-chip cornerback was initially set to announce his decision Feb. 19. Alabama was in an excellent position at the time. Edmonds told Tide Illustrated at the Navy All-American Bowl in January that Alabama was leading, and the coaching staff never waivered from its place at the top. Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist led the charge in his recruitment, and the pair’s excellent relationship helped put Alabama over the top.

“He’s just energetic,” Edmonds said of Linguist in January. “In practice, he’s in the drills he’s just energetic. He just loves our family and he just shows how much he wants me to be there.”