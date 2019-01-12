TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray was arrested Friday night on a charge of public intoxication, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office online database. The junior was still in jail Saturday morning with a $500 bond.

Ray, a Madison, Ala., native, was the No. 1 rated player in the state in the 2017 class. Last season, he appeared in all 15 games, tallying 39 tackles, six for a loss, with 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. The rising junior is thought to take on a starting role on the defense next season.

AL.com was first to report Ray's arrest.

