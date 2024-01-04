Alabama will lose one of the stars of its defensive line to the 2024 NFL Draft. On Thursday, redshirt senior Justin Eboigbe announced via Instagram that he will take his talents to the professional ranks.

Eboigbe had the option to return to Tuscaloosa for a sixth year, as the 2020 campaign did not count toward eligibility while a spinal injury limited him to just four games in 2022.

Instead of returning for a sixth season, Eboigbe will attempt to capitalize on a strong 2023 season where he totaled 63 tackles and seven sacks. He was named first-team All-SEC and was instrumental in leading Alabama to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Across five seasons with the Crimson Tide, Eboigbe totaled 122 tackles and nine sacks. He is the fourth Alabama player to declare for the draft along with offensive lineman JC Latham, and linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are also expected to enter their names in the draft.