TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s secondary took another hit over the weekend as starting cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a broken foot during the game against Arkansas, head coach Nick Saban announced during his Monday news conference. Saban said the junior cornerback had an MRI on Sunday and has been ruled “out indefinitely.”



Diggs has started every game at cornerback and also plays at the Star position out of the dime formation. Through six games, he has a team-high six pass breakups as well as an interception and a forced fumble. Diggs struggled last week against Arkansas, giving up seven receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets.

“We now have five defensive players who are out for an extended period of time that were starters in the two-deep, and three of those guys are defensive backs” Saban said. “It’s going to be challenging. We’re obviously very thin. We need some other guys to step up and develop, and the next guy up has got to take the challenge and play well for us.”

Last week, backup safety Daniel Wright underwent surgery on his shoulder. Alabama is also with freshman defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Saban stated that the defense will now need to rely on freshman cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who has started the past three games opposite of Diggs at cornerback.

JUCO transfer Saivion Smith and freshman Josh Jobe have served as the two cornerbacks on the second-team defense. Junior Shyheim Carter, who serves as the Star out of the nickel package and safety out of the dime package, is also an option to replace Diggs.

Saban stated that backup tight end Kedrick James suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out “for a little while.” James, a sophomore, has not recorded a reception this season.