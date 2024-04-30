Alabama’s already thin secondary took another hit Tuesday night as Tony Mitchell entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore defensive back will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Mitchell recorded one tackle over seven appearances last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender mostly served on special teams but did take part in 15 defensive snaps, lining up at both the safety and slot defensive back positions.

Mitchell was not projected to play a significant role in Alabama’s defense this fall, as he did not work with either the first- or second-team units during spring camp. Alabama’s first-team safety pairing this spring consisted of returning starter Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb. Meanwhile, senior DeVonta Smith and true freshman Red Morgan split time in the slot during camp.

Alabama’s safety room has experienced plenty of transition this week as the Tide added Charlotte transfer Kameron Howard, while true freshman Peyton Woodyard entered the transfer portal. The Tide now has eight safeties and 13 defensive backs on its roster. According to Tide Illustrated calculations, Alabama's scholarship count is currently at 83 following Mitchell’s departure.

Mitchell signed with Alabama as the No. 163 overall player and No. 10 safety in the 2023 class. Shortly after enrolling in school last year, he was arrested by police in Florida on a charge of marijuana possession with the intent to deliver or sell. Mitchell’s arrest came after he evaded police while driving more than 140 miles per hour.

Mitchell pleaded no contest to his charge and received probation and community service. After being suspended by Alabama, he was reinstated to the team last summer.