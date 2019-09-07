The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the New Mexico State Aggies (0-1) this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, scroll down to view the complete game preview.

Week 2 preview

Game Details

New Mexico State at Alabama Kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CT TV: SECN Play by Play with Taylor Zarzour, Analyst: Matt Stinchomb, Sideline: Alyssa Lang Line - 54.5 Alabama

Game Headlines

Key Visitors

Alabama stat leaders entering week two

Tua Tagovailoa - 26 of 31 passing for 336-yards with 4 TDs Jerome Ford - 10 carries for 64-yards with 1 TD Najee Harris - 12 carries for 52-yards Jerry Jeudy - 10 receptions for 137-yards with 1 TD Jaylen Waddle - 5 receptions for 90-yards Xavier McKinney - 8 tackles Trevon Diggs - 1 interception Jordan Battle - 1 Interception Will Reichard - 0-2 on Field goals

Key Injuries

Trey Sanders - Running back - Out indefinitely (foot) Dylan Moses - Linebacker - Out Indefinitely (knee) Joshua McMillon - Linebacker - Out indefinitely (knee) Nigel Knott - Defensive back - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed) Hunter Brannon - Offensive line - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed) Emil Ekiyor - Offensive line - Week to week (Knee) Justin Eboigbe - Defensive Line - questionable for Saturday (Foot)

Alabama Football By The Numbers

56 - This week marked Alabama’s 56th consecutive appearance in the top five of the Associated Press Poll. That breaks a tie with Miami (2000-03) for the longest such streak in the poll's history.

45.4 - In Tua Tagovailoa’s 16 starts for Alabama, the Crimson Tide has averaged 45.4 points per game. That total is best among all Division I quarterbacks with at least 15 career starts to their name. Utah State’s Jordan Love is second, leading his team to 41.8 points per game. Central Florida’s Milton McKenzie is third helping the Golden Knights to 40.6 points per game. 26 - Alabama has won 26 straight games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Its last home defeat came at the hands of Ole Miss in 2015. Alabama is also riding a streak of 17 straight wins in home-openers and is a perfect 12-0 in such games under Nick Saban. 17 - Jerry Jeudy’s touchdown reception against Duke was his 17th in an Alabama uniform. That total ties him with teammate Henry Ruggs III and former Alabama receiver D.J. Hall for fourth on the Crimson Tide’s all-time list. Amari Cooper holds the record with 31 touchdown receptions, while Calvin Ridley is second with 19 and Dennis Homan is third with 18. 1 - New Mexico State will come to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday as NCAA Independents. The Crimson Tide has played only one other Independent opponent in the Saban era, beating Notre Dame 42-14 in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game to claim the program’s 15th national title.

New Mexico State Football by the numbers

1.7 million - Alabama will pay New Mexico State $1.7 million to travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Aggies earned $600,000 for their trip to Washington State last week and will pick up another $1.5 million when they travel to Ole Miss later this season.

618 - New Mexico State surrendered 618 total yards to Washington State in a 58-7 defeat to the Cougars last week. That total is the fourth-worst among Division I teams. Only Florida State (621 yards) Georgia Tech (632 yards) and Houston (686 yards) gave up more yards in Week 1. 57 - Things might not be going too well for New Mexico State right now, but the program appeared to be making a turn in the right direction a couple of years ago. The Aggies finished 7-6 during the 2017 season, winning the Arizona Bowl to claim their first bowl victory in 57 years. 16 - New Mexico State is one of just 16 collegiate institutions in the nation to have an officially licensed beer. Pistol Pete’s 1888, a collaboration between NMSU and Bosque Brewing Co., was released throughout the state of New Mexico in the fall of 2017 before the canned version was released in August 2018. The beer is available for purchase inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately, Bryant-Denny Stadium doesn’t allow alcohol. That’s too bad for traveling Aggie fans who might need a drink during Saturday’s game. 0 - Alabama and New Mexico State have never met on the football field despite both programs competing since the early 1890s. NMSU, then known as New Mexico A&M, played its first game in 1894, while Alabama did so two years earlier.

Henderson: Ranking the SEC after week one

1. Alabama (1-0) Defeated Duke 42-3 (National Ranking: 2) The Crimson Tide was led by junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was 26 of 31 passing for 336-yards with four touchdowns and also led by Jerry Jeudy who recorded 10 receptions for 137-yards with a score. The defense limited Duke quarterback Quentin Harris to just 97-yards and forced two interceptions. Next up: Alabama hosts New Mexico State on Saturday where the Crimson Tide opens as a 54.5 favorite 2. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Vanderbilt 30-6 (National Ranking: 3) Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dominated the Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee last Saturday and were led by running back D’Andre Swift who carried the football 16 times for 149-yards (9.3 average) and got 156-yards passing from Jake Fromm through the air. Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal was limited to just 85-yards passing on the day. Next up: Georgia hosts Murray State. 3. LSU (1-0) Defeated Georgia Southern 55-3 (National Ranking: 6) Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers roared to a 52 point victory over Georgia Southern. Burrow was 23 of 27 passing for 278-yards with 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Next up: LSU is on the road at No. 10 where they are favored by four points 4. Texas A&M (1-0) Defeated Texas State 41-7 (National Ranking: 12) The Aggies opened the season with a 34 point win over Texas State and were led by quarterback Kellen Mond who was 19 of 27 passing for 194-yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. The Aggies also had two running backs rush for 100-yards in Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Corbin who ran for a combined 209-yards. Next up: Texas A&M is on the road to take on No. 1 Clemson where they are a 19 point underdog on the road 5. Auburn (1-0) Defeated no. 11 Oregon 27-21 (National Ranking: 16) Auburn rallied back behind freshman quarterback Bo Nix who threw a late fourth quarterback to receiver Seth Williams to led the Tigers to a dramatic win over the Oregon Ducks 27-21. Nix was 13 of 31 for 177-yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 110-yards. Next up: Auburn hosts Tulane where they open as a 21 point favorite 6. Florida (1-0) Defeated Miami 24-20 (National Ranking: 8) The Gators opened the 2019 season with a very sloppy win over Miami 24-20. Gator quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for 254-yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Next up: Florida hosts Tennessee Martin 7. South Carolina (0-1) Lost to North Carolina 24-20 South Carolina allowed 15 fourth-quarter points to the Tar Heels and blew a 20-9 lead to lose by four to start the season 0-1. The worse news is that starting quarterback Jake Bentley who was 16 of 30 for 142-yards with 1 touchdown is out for indefinitely with a foot injury. The even more worse news: South Carolina stills plays: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and Clemson this season. Up Next: Charleston Southern 8. Miss. State (1-0) Defeated La-LaFayette 38-28 Bulldog quarterback Tommy Shavers was 20 of 30 passing for 236-yards with 2 touchdowns. Next up: Miss State takes on Southern Miss 9. Kentucky (1-0) Defeated Toledo 38-24 Wildcat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. was 19 of 26 passing for 246-yards with 2 touchdowns. Next up Kentucky hosts Eastern Michigan 10. Missouri (0-1) Lost to Wyoming 37-31 In a very disappointing start, the Tigers lost on the road to Wyoming despite a late two touchdown rally in the fourth quarter. Clemson quarterback Transfer Kelly Bryant was 31 of 48 passing for 423-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Next Up: Missouri hosts West Virginia 11. Arkansas (1-0) Defeated Portland State 20-13 The Razorbacks defeated the Vikings in lackluster fashion 20-13 and were led by Rakeem Boyd at running back who had 18 carries for 114-yards with a touchdown. Next up: Arkansas is on the road against Ole Miss 12. Tennessee (0-1) Lost to Georgia State 38-30 Some national college football analysts are calling Tennessee’s loss to Georgia State the worse loss in program history. The Panthers soared 17 points in the fourth quarterback to stun a 100,000 at Neyland Stadium. Volunteer quarterback Jarret Guarantano was 26 of 40 for 311-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. 13. Ole Miss (0-1) Lost to Memphis 15-10 The Rebels trailed Memphis 13-0 at half and were never to mount a comeback losing to the Tigers who were a six point favorite coming in. Rebel quarterback Matt Corral was 9 of 19 passing for 93-yards. Up Next: Ole Miss hosts Arkansas 14. Vanderbilt (0-1) Lost to Georgia 30-6 The Commodores allowed over 300-yards rushing to Georgia in their season opener in front of 35,000 fans at their own stadium. Next up: Vanderbilt is on the road against Purdue.

SEC Football Schedule (All-Dates Saturday, September 7

West Virginia @ Missouri

Charleston Southern @ South Carolina Vanderbilt @ Purdue No. 12 Texas A&M @ No. 1 Clemson Murray State @ No. 3 Georgia New Mexico State @ No. 2 Alabama BYU @ Tennessee Eastern Michigan @ Kentucky Arkansas @ Ole Miss UT Martin @ No. 11 Florida Tulane @ No. 10 Auburn No. 6 LSU @ No. 9 Texas

ICYMI: Nick Saban's Presser