Each week the 10 recruiting thoughts are posted which range from a variety of topics. This week the focus is on top players who attended the Tide's season opener against Duke, a few upcoming decisions and much more!

8. Below is my top five performances from Alabama commitments this past week.

1. Drew Sanders was a star on both sides of the ball on Friday night in a 49-6 win against Poteet. He had a 35-yard and 7-yard TD reception. He also had a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown on defense. He finished the game with five catches for 77 yards.

2. Roydell Williams continues to put up big numbers this season. Williams had 25 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a big win against Helena.

3. William Anderson spent a lot of time in the backfield as he recorded two sacks, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a pass break up in a a win against Creekside.

4. Jackson Bratton recorded 12 tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup in a win against Bob Jones.

5. Demouy Kennedy was active around the ball on Friday night as he chipped in 10 tackles and two tackles for loss in a win against Baker.