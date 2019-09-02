The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will take on the New Mexico State Aggies (0-1) this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Scroll down for game week coverage.

The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 42-3 win over Duke.

Tua Tagovailoa’s big game against Duke earned him conference honors as he was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Tagovailoa shared the honor with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tagovailoa completed 26 of 31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns while compiling a 217.5 passer rating during Alabama’s 42-3 victory over Duke. He completed both of his third-down throws and had a string of 12 straight completions in the second and third quarters.

Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for a school-record five touchdowns during a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern. He led the Tigers to touchdowns on their first five possessions.

