Alabama Crimson Tide vs. NMSU Coverage
The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will take on the New Mexico State Aggies (0-1) this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Scroll down for game week coverage.
Alabama names six players of the week against Duke
The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 42-3 win over Duke.
Offense: Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa
Defense: D.J. Dale, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney
Special Teams: Henry Ruggs III
Tua Tagovailoa earns SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors
Tua Tagovailoa’s big game against Duke earned him conference honors as he was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Tagovailoa shared the honor with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Tagovailoa completed 26 of 31 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns while compiling a 217.5 passer rating during Alabama’s 42-3 victory over Duke. He completed both of his third-down throws and had a string of 12 straight completions in the second and third quarters.
Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for a school-record five touchdowns during a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern. He led the Tigers to touchdowns on their first five possessions.
#SECFB Co-Offensive Player of the Week: @Tuaamann— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 2, 2019
Full list » https://t.co/JeC6LmNbYO pic.twitter.com/FVbpCApROx
D.J. Dale earns Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors
D.J. Dale first collegiate start netted him an SEC award as the true freshman defensive tackle was named the conference's Co-Defensive lineman of the Week. Dale shared the honor with Florida defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard.
Dale accounted for three stops, including a half tackle for a loss which came on the first play of his career. The nose guard helped anchor a Crimson Tide defensive line that allowed just 107 rushing yards on 32 carries while consistently pushing the pocket in the passing game. Alabama surrendered just 11 first downs and three points to the Blue Devils.
Greenard recorded six stops, two for a loss with 1.5 sacks in Florida’s 24-20 win over Miami. He also played a key role in helping the Gators hold the Hurricanes to 2of 13 on third downs.
#SECFB Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week: @ddale44— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 2, 2019
Full list » https://t.co/JeC6LmNbYO pic.twitter.com/qSnMzgnxw2
