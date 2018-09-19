Entering week four, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama - Quarterback - Odds 9/5

Last Week: 11 of 15 for 191-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 224.3

Season Stats: 36 of 50 for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

This Week: vs. Texas A&M

Dwayne Haskins - Ohio State - Quarterback - Odds 9/2

24 of 38 for 344-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 156.6

Season Stats: 66 of 91 for 890-yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception

This week: vs. Tulane

Will Grier - West - Virginia - Quarterback - Odds 7/2

Last Week: Game was canceled

Season Stats: 46 of 60 for 761-yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception

This week: vs. Kansas State

Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin - Running Back - Odds 7/1

Last Week: 26 rushes for 117-yards with 0 touchdowns

Season Stats: 77 rushes for 515-yards with 5 touchdowns

This Week: @ Iowa

Kyler Murray - Oklahoma - Quarterback - Odds 8/1

Last Week: 21 of 29 for 348-yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

Season Stats: 72 of 121 for 863-yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception

This Week: vs. Army



