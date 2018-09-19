Alabama Crimson Tide Football QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Heisman watch
Entering week four, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama - Quarterback - Odds 9/5
Last Week: 11 of 15 for 191-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 224.3
Season Stats: 36 of 50 for 646-yards with 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
This Week: vs. Texas A&M
Dwayne Haskins - Ohio State - Quarterback - Odds 9/2
24 of 38 for 344-yards with 2 touchdowns, rating of 156.6
Season Stats: 66 of 91 for 890-yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception
This week: vs. Tulane
Will Grier - West - Virginia - Quarterback - Odds 7/2
Last Week: Game was canceled
Season Stats: 46 of 60 for 761-yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception
This week: vs. Kansas State
Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin - Running Back - Odds 7/1
Last Week: 26 rushes for 117-yards with 0 touchdowns
Season Stats: 77 rushes for 515-yards with 5 touchdowns
This Week: @ Iowa
Kyler Murray - Oklahoma - Quarterback - Odds 8/1
Last Week: 21 of 29 for 348-yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
Season Stats: 72 of 121 for 863-yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception
This Week: vs. Army
Tua through three games vs. various quarterbacks
2018 Season through three games for Tagovailoa
vs. Louisville - Tua Tagovailoa 12 of 16 for 227-yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Arkansas State - Tua Tagovailoa 13 of 19 228- yards with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Ole Miss - Tua Tagovailoa 11 of 15 for 191-yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions
2018 Season through three games vs. West Virginia’s Will Grier
vs. Tennessee 25 of 34 for 429-yards with 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Youngstown State 21 of 26 for 332-yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception
vs. NC State *Cancelled
2017 Season through three games vs. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (2017 Heisman Trophy Winner)
vs. UTEP 19 of 20 for 329-yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Ohio State 27 of 35 for 386-yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Tulane 17 of 27 for 331-yards with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
2012 season through three games vs. Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (2012 Heisman Trophy Winner)
vs. Lousiana Tech *Postponed
vs. Florida 23 of 30 for 173-yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. SMU 20 of 36 for 294-yards4 with touchdowns and 0 interceptions
2017 Season through three games
vs. Florida State - Jalen Hurts 10 of 18 for 96-yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions
vs. Fresno State - Jalen Hurts 14 of 18 for 128-yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions
vs. Colorado State - Jalen Hurts 12 of 17 for 248-yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
2016 Season through three games
vs. USC - Jalen Hurts 6 of 11 for 118-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception
vs. Western Kentucky - Jalen Hurts 23 of 36 for 287-yard with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Ole Miss - Jalen Hurts 19 of 31 for 158-yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
2015 Season through three games
vs. Wisconsin - Jake Coker 15 of 21 for 213-yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions
vs. Middle Tennessee - Jake Coker 15 of 26 for 214-yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions
vs. Ole Miss - Jake Coker 21 of 45 for 201-yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
2014 season through three games
vs. West Virginia - Blake Sims 24 of 33 for 250-yards with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception
vs. Florida Atlantic - Blake Sims 12 of 14 for 228-yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
vs. Southern Miss. - Blake Sims 12 of 17 for 168-yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 inceptions