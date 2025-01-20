Tide Watch NFL recap: Former Alabama stars shine in Divisional Round

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. | Photo: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL playoffs are in full swing. The league has been dominated by former Alabama players this season, and several are helping their teams contend for Super Bowl LIX, making key contributions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Here’s a roundup of all contributions by Alabama players in the divisional round.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Cheifs

Texans WR John Metchie: 2 catches for 35 yards. TE Irv Smith Jr.: 1 catch for 2 yards. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 4 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks. LB Henry To’o To’o: 7 tackles. LB Christian Harris: Played 1 snap on defense Will Anderson ended his season with a bang in Houston’s 23-14 loss to Kansas City. The elite pass rusher sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice and added four tackles in a strong performance. Anderson also had 1.5 sacks in Houston’s Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the loss, Anderson told reporters that he knew it would be “us versus the refs going into this game,” according to an article from ESPN. Anderson was hit with a roughing the passer call during the game, while former Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o was called for unnecessary roughness for hitting Mahomes as he slid. The penalties extended two Kansas City drives which turned into 10 points. Despite the disappointing result, both Anderson and To’o To’o became staples of Houston’s defense this season. To’o To’o had a team-high 13 tackles in two postseason games and led the Texans with 105 tackles during the regular season. Despite missing two games, Anderson notched double-digit sacks, finishing with a career-high 11, and had 37 tackles in 14 regular season appearances.

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 15 carries for 77 yards, 2 touchdowns. DT Jonathan Allen: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits. DT Daron Payne: 1 quarterback hit. Brian Robinson Jr. scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground to help the Commanders stun the NFC’s No. 1 seed Saturday night. The former Crimson Tide running back finished the game with 15 carries for 77 yards along with his two scores. It was the first time Robinson found the end zone since the Commanders' win over the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1.

Robinson and former Alabama defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne will look to keep its improbable playoff run going when it faces its divisional foe the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Allen and Payne combined for one tackle and three quarterback hits against the Lions. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 14 carries for 105 yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 catches for 70 yards WR: Jameson Williams: 1 carry for 61 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 19 yards. S Brian Branch: 11 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 forced fumble. CB Terrion Arnold: 6 tackles. While the Lions season ended in heartbreak, former Tide players made a huge impact for Detriot during the game and all season. Jahmyr Gibbs reached the end zone twice and was over 100 yards rushing for the fourth straight game. Gibbs had an outstanding sophomore season in the NFL, racking up 1,412 yards, which was the fifth-highest mark in the league.

Former Tide wideout Jameson Williams didn’t stuff the stat sheet — he also threw an interception in the second quarter Saturday — but he did have one of the most electric plays of this season’s playoffs. Taking a reverse handoff 61 yards to the house.

Williams notched his first 1000-yard season as a pro and had seven touchdowns through the air this season. After an up-and-down start to his career, the electric wide receiver made the most of extended opportunities and solidified himself as a cornerstone of Detriot’s offense moving forward. On the other side of the ball, former Tide safety Brian Branch finished with double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season. Branch has been elite since joining the Lions in 2023 and ranked second on the team with 109 tackles along with four interceptions in the regular season. Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold concluded a strong rookie season with six tackles against the Commanders. Arnold logged 60 tackles and 10 pass deflections during his first year as a pro.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 15 of 20 for 128 yards, 7 carries for 70 yards, 1 touchdown, sacked 7 times for 63 yards. WR DeVonta Smith: 4 catches for 21 yards. LG Landon Dickerson: active, no stats. OL Tyler Steen: active, no stats. CB Eli Ricks: Inactive. Jalen Hurts wasted no time making his presence felt in Philadelphia’s 28-22 win over Los Angeles on Sunday. The former Alabama quarterback broke loose on an option play during the Eagles opening drive, running 44 yards to the end zone for a rushing touchdown that set the tone for Philadelphia.

Hurts tallied 70 yards on the ground in the Eagles victory and also finished the game with a modest 128 yards through the air, completing 75% of his passes without an interception. He found former Tide wideout DeVonta Smith four times for 21 yards. Along with Hurts’ output, Alabama offensive line products Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen were vital components for an Eagles offensive line that helped running back Saquon Barkley rush for 205 yards and a touchdown. They’ll look to be equally as predictive when the Eagles take on the Commanders for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 16 carries for 84 yards, 1 touchdown CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 tackles Baltimore's season came to a heartbreaking end with a 27-25 loss to the Bills after a drop 2-point conversion by tight end Mark Andrews. Despite the loss, a strong second-half performance by former Alabama running back Derrick Henry nearly brought Baltimore to victory. After tallying just 22 rushing yards in the first half, Henry carried the ball five times for 46 yards and a touchdown on a seven-play Baltimore drive that made it a two-point game in the third quarter. Henry finished the game with 16 carries for 84 yards and his lone score.

Henry has been a monster for the Ravens all season. He had 186 rushing yards in the playoffs and 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. Both are the second-highest marks for Henry during his illustrious pro career while his 5.9 yards per carry is a career-best. Fellow Raven and former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphery also wrapped up a strong season Sunday. Humphrey set a new career high with six interceptions during the regular season and logged 67 tackles in his eighth campaign with Baltimore. Bills WR Amari Cooper: 0 catches (1 target) Cooper will attempt to help the Bills get past the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The former Tide wideout had 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular season games for Buffalo.

Practice squad players

Bills — S Kareem Jackson Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt Texans — Anthony Averett

