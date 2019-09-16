Alabama Crimson Tide film review vs. South Carolina
Alabama might not have practice on Monday, but the BamaInsider.com staff is still at it breaking down a few selected plays following the Crimson Tide's 47-23 victory over the Gamecocks. Scroll down as we break it down.
Tua ate up South Carolina via RPO
As Saban said following the game, a lot of Alabama's offensive success came via the success of Tagovialoa making good reads in their RPO series. Tagovailoa took what the defense gave him all day long. In this particular play below, Tagovailoa sees the defense flows to the run and that the linebacker is out of place allowing for an easy completion to DeVonta Smith. Check this out: Against South Carolina, Tagovailoa was 21 of 26 for 358-yards on passes thrown under 10-yards.
Ruggs III is too fast
A few items on this next play. First, we see that once again South Carolina is baited to stop the run and Tagovailoa throws a laser to Ruggs on a slant. Jeudy is the inside receiver and he's also running a slant and as soon as he sees the ball is out to Ruggs he makes a critical block which springs the touchdown, that along with Ruggs 4.1 40-time speed. For fun: Check out Evan Neal manhandle his man during the snap.
The early play of the year in college football
