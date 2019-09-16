Alabama has lost another starter on defense, at least for the near future. During his Monday news conference, head coach Nick Saban announced defensive end LaBryan Ray, who left last week’s game against South Carolina with a foot injury, will miss this week's game against Southern Miss.

“LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game,” Saban said. “We’re doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it's undetermined right now as to how long he may be out.”



Ray is the latest Alabama player to suffer what could be a significant injury this season. The Crimson Tide has also lost starting linebackers Dylan Moses (knee) and Joshua McMillon (knee) and running back Trey Sanders (foot) to what appear to be season-ending injuries.