Alabama DL LaBryan Ray out with foot injury, return 'undetermined'
Alabama has lost another starter on defense, at least for the near future. During his Monday news conference, head coach Nick Saban announced defensive end LaBryan Ray, who left last week’s game against South Carolina with a foot injury, will miss this week's game against Southern Miss.
“LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game,” Saban said. “We’re doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it's undetermined right now as to how long he may be out.”
Ray is the latest Alabama player to suffer what could be a significant injury this season. The Crimson Tide has also lost starting linebackers Dylan Moses (knee) and Joshua McMillon (knee) and running back Trey Sanders (foot) to what appear to be season-ending injuries.
Ray missed the first few weeks of preseason camp while dealing with the same injury he reaggravated over the weekend. The preseason All-SEC defensive lineman had nine tackles, 1.5 for a loss, with a sack and a forced fumble through three games this season.
Freshman Justin Eboigbe is next up at defensive end on Alabama’s depth chart. The former four-star recruit would be the fifth freshman starter for the Crimson Tide joining defensive tackle D.J. Dale, linebackers Shane Lee and Christian Harris and safety Jordan Battle.
Alabama will host Southern Miss at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN 2.
