Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts
Andrew Bone provides his 10 recruiting thoughts every Monday during the college football season. He breaks down the latest news surrounding key targets, highlights top performances and gives his take on when certain players will make decisions.
Is Alabama still in good position to flip USC commitment Bryce Young?
Is there any movement with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch?
What's happening with four-star DB target Joel Williams?
Find out the answers and much more from Bone!
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here