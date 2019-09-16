News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 10:28:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Andrew Bone provides his 10 recruiting thoughts every Monday during the college football season. He breaks down the latest news surrounding key targets, highlights top performances and gives his take on when certain players will make decisions.


Click Here to start your free trial | Promo code is: RollTide
Click Here to start your free trial | Promo code is: RollTide
Alabama Crimson Tide QB target Bryce Young had another special performance.
Alabama Crimson Tide QB target Bryce Young had another special performance. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Is Alabama still in good position to flip USC commitment Bryce Young?

Is there any movement with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch?

What's happening with four-star DB target Joel Williams?

Find out the answers and much more from Bone!

READ HERE!

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}