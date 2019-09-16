The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) takes on Southern Miss (2-1) this weekend in non-conference play at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Scroll down to read this week's game coverage.

Tua Tagovailoa took home SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance during Alabama’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina over the weekend. The left-hander completed 28 of 36 passes for a career-high 444 yards and five touchdowns. It was Tagovailoa’s first 400-yard game in a Crimson Tide uniform and the first time an Alabama quarterback has thrown for 400 or more yards and five touchdowns in a single game.

This is the second time Tagovailoa has earned the honor this season as he was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the week alongside LSU’s Joe Burrow in Week 1.

Landon Dickerson also earned conference recognition as he was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the week. The starting right guard played 58 snaps against South Carolina without allowing a quarterback hurry, pressure or sack. He earned an 81 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Dickerson didn’t miss any of his assignment on the day and helped the Crimson Tide roll up 576 yards of total offense that averages out to 8.9 yards per play.