It turns out Khyree Jackson is set to move on from Alabama after all. After withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, Jackson clarified that he intends to re-enter his name in the database Monday when undergraduates are allowed to do so

Jackson, who is listed as a junior on Alabama's online roster, transferred to the Crimson Tide from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He has appeared in nine games this season, recording seven tackles, including one for a loss. He started the Week 2 game against Texas before being replaced by Terrion Arnold in the first half. During his debut season at Alabama last year, he recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups over 12 games, making his first career start in the national championship game defeat to Georgia.

Last week, Nick Saban reveals that Jackson was currently suspended from the team. The junior did not travel with the team to Ole Miss last month and was not spotted on the sideline during the last two home games against Austin Peay and Auburn.