10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's opener vs. Oklahoma

Alabama heads to Norman, Okla., in Week 13 for its first showdown with Oklahoma since the Sooners joined the Southeastern Conference this past summer. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Sooners.

6 — Out of all programs that have faced Alabama more than once, Oklahoma is one of six with a winning record against the Crimson Tide. The Sooners boast a 3-2-1 record against the Crimson Tide all time.

7 — According to Pro Football Focus, Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker has charted seven pass breakups in 2024, the seventh most in the SEC.

10 — Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams has totaled 10 touchdowns overall in 2024, just one away from tying and two away from breaking Amari Cooper’s first-year touchdown record of 11.

23 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has recorded 23 rushes of 10+ yards; only two other quarterbacks in the SEC have more this season: Arkansas signal-caller Taylan Green and Vanderbilt’s Degio Pavia, with 24 each.

32 — Oklahoma’s defense has totaled 32 sacks in 2024, the third-highest mark in the conference. Defensive lineman R Mason Thomas leads the group with seven on his own.32 — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has scored 32 total touchdowns, both through the air and on the ground, in 2024. His 32 scores rank third in the country and first in the conference for overall touchdowns.

66.7 — Over the past three weeks, Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold ranks sixth in the SEC with a completion percentage of 66.7%.

89.7 — According to PFF, Alabama’s rushing offense is the highest graded among all SEC teams, with a total of 89.7.

96 — Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman has totaled 96 tackles in the 2024 season, ranking second overall in the SEC. Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell (87) and Deontae Lawson (74) rank in the top 10.

319 — Oklahoma’s defense has allowed 319.0 yards per game in 2024; while only being middle of the pack in the SEC, Alabama’s defense has given up roughly five more YPG.