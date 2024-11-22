Published Nov 22, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama prepares for road matchup against Oklahoma
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Jack and Tony preview Alabama's first game against Oklahoma in Norman since 2002. The show starts with a discussion on how Alabama is handling the "Rat Poison" and preparing for another challenging road environment. Jack and Tony give their keys to the game, including a turnover-happy Sooners team, Jackson Arnold's threat at QB and how Alabama will test OU's strong defense. Tony gives his take on the Tide's No. 7 College Football Playoff ranking, chances at reaching the SEC Championship game and more. The show finishes with predictions and Week 13 CFP picks.