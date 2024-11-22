What to watch for in No. 7 Alabama's trip to Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is headed to Norman, Oklahoma in what could serve as a trap game on the Crimson Tide’s road to the SEC Championship Game. A few years ago, that sentence would have looked like something out of science fiction. This weekend it will be a reality, as No. 7 Alabama (8-2, 4-2 in the SEC) takes on Oklahoma (5-5, 1-5) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

After serving as a perennial contender in the Big 12, Oklahoma as struggled in its debut season in the SEC. The Sooners have dropped their last four conference games since beating Auburn on the road in Week 5. Oklahoma’s only win over that span is a blowout over FCS foe Maine earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Alabama has outscored its last three opponents — Missouri, LSU and Mercer — by a combined 128-20. The Tide is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture and will punch its ticket to the SEC Championship Game, provided it wins its final two regular-season games and Missouri records another win.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook, Alabama is currently a 13.5-point favorite over Oklahoma. The Sooners hold a 3-2-1 advantage in the series. However, the Tide won the most recent meeting, recording a 45-34 victory in the 2018 Orange Bowl.

Here’s what to watch for heading into this weekend’s matchup.



