Alabama cornerback Jahlil Hurley to enter transfer portal

A week before the NCAA transfer portal reopens for undergraduates, Alabama's roster departures have begun. Redshirt freshman Jahlil Hurley announced he was entering the portal Tuesday morning. The Florence, Alabama native will have three years of eligibility at his next school.





Hurley recorded one tackle over nine appearances this season. He served primarily on special teams, working on both kickoff and punt units. Hurley signed with Alabama as the No. 69 overall player and No. 9 cornerback in the 2023 class.





Despite his decision to transfer, Hurley Will continue to work with Alabama for the remainder of the season. The Tide will learn if it earns a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff this weekend when the final rankings are released on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.





The transfer portal will reopen on Dec. 9 and remain open until Dec. 28. A second window will open up from April 16-25. Hurley joins defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis and edge rusher Keanu Koht, who announced their intention to move on from the program earlier this fall.



