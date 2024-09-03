Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
Alabama climbs one spot in latest AP, coaches poll
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama jumped up to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches Polls on Monday. The Crimson Tide started at No. 5 in the preseason edition of both polls.

The Tide trounced Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season and was one of six SEC teams to pitch a shutout in its season opener. Seven SEC teams were ranked in both polls, including five in the top 10 of each.

Five of Alabama's upcoming conference foes remained ranked. The Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28 and also has games against No. 10 Missouri (Oct. 26), No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 19), No. 13 Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and No. 19 LSU (Nov. 9).

Alabama will look to improve to 2-0 when it faces South Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.

AP poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. North Carolina State

25. Clemson

Coaches poll:

1. Georgia (51)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Texas (1)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Missouri

11. Utah

12. Tennessee

13. Oklahoma

14. USC

15. Miami

16. Kansas State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Arizona

19. LSU

20. Kansas

21. Iowa

22. Clemson

23. N.C. State

24 Louisville

25. Washington

