Alabama jumped up to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches Polls on Monday. The Crimson Tide started at No. 5 in the preseason edition of both polls.
The Tide trounced Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season and was one of six SEC teams to pitch a shutout in its season opener. Seven SEC teams were ranked in both polls, including five in the top 10 of each.
Five of Alabama's upcoming conference foes remained ranked. The Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28 and also has games against No. 10 Missouri (Oct. 26), No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 19), No. 13 Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and No. 19 LSU (Nov. 9).
Alabama will look to improve to 2-0 when it faces South Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.
AP poll:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. North Carolina State
25. Clemson
Coaches poll:
1. Georgia (51)
2. Ohio State (3)
3. Texas (1)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Missouri
11. Utah
12. Tennessee
13. Oklahoma
14. USC
15. Miami
16. Kansas State
17. Oklahoma State
18. Arizona
19. LSU
20. Kansas
21. Iowa
22. Clemson
23. N.C. State
24 Louisville
25. Washington