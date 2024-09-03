Alabama jumped up to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches Polls on Monday. The Crimson Tide started at No. 5 in the preseason edition of both polls.

The Tide trounced Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season and was one of six SEC teams to pitch a shutout in its season opener. Seven SEC teams were ranked in both polls, including five in the top 10 of each.

Five of Alabama's upcoming conference foes remained ranked. The Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28 and also has games against No. 10 Missouri (Oct. 26), No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 19), No. 13 Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and No. 19 LSU (Nov. 9).

Alabama will look to improve to 2-0 when it faces South Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.