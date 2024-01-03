Following a frustrating senior season, Seth McLaughlin has decided to move on from Alabama. The starting center submitted the paperwork to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

McLaughlin met with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday to deliver the news to him in person. According to sources close to the starting center, NIL money did not play a factor in his decision to depart the Crimson Tide. Instead, McLaughlin is considering finding a new fit or even entering the NFL draft where he is expected to be either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

McLaughlin is still held in high regard by Saban and the Alabama staff. TideIllustrated understands that should he elect to withdraw from the portal, he would be welcomed back to the team. However, at the moment there is no expectation McLaughlin returns to the Crimson Tide. The Buford, Georgia native has already been contacted by several Power Five programs, including two in the SEC.

McLaughlin logged 25 starts at center over his four years at Alabama, including all 14 of the Crimson Tide’s games this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he registered a 62.7 run-blocking grade and a 78.1 pass-blocking mark. McLaughlin graduated from Alabama magna cum laude with a 4.0 grade point average in finance. He earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team honors.

Despite maintaining the starting role at center, McLaughlin’s senior season was marred by snapping issues, as Alabama struggled with its communication at the line of scrimmage throughout the year. The problems came back to haunt the Crimson Tide during its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan this week, as McLaughlin delivered two errant snaps on Alabama’s first drive of the second half.

"With anything, it takes preparation — whether it's pass protection, whether it's the running game, the passing game," Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said when asked about the snaps following the Rose Bowl. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that's something that we tried to build throughout the whole season. There's a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That's something that we do talk about."

Along with McLaughlin, Alabama is also losing its backup center in Darrian Dalcourt, who saw his eligibility run out following this season. That leaves rising redshirt junior James Brockermeyer as the lone center on the Crimson Tide’s roster. Rising redshirt junior Terrence Ferguson II and rising redshirt freshman Roq Montgomery also spent time at center during practice this year.

McLaughlin is the eighth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal this cycle, joining defensive lineman Anquin Barnes (Colorado), wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville), quarterback Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame lacrosse), defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings (uncommitted) and wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell (uncommitted) tight end Miles Kitselman (uncommitted) and wide receiver Shazz Preston (uncommitted).

Alabama has also added three players through the transfer portal, receiving commitments from Texas A&M offensive lineman Naquil Betrand, Southern California cornerback Domani Jackson and Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton.