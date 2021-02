The Alabama Crimson Tide began its 4th quarter program this week. The 4th quarter program is a training period before spring football where the athletes work with strength coach David Ballou and Speed Coach Dr. Matt Rhea. Photo Credit: Alabama Athletics

Top reads on BamaInsider.com

Making the Case: Rivals100 QB Ty Simpson

Offensive spring position battles to watch

Alabama Early enrollee spotlight: Jacorey Brooks