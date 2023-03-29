A second round of March Madness has begun for Alabama basketball. After getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament last week, things aren’t slowing down for the Crimson Tide.

Tuesday kicked off what figures to be a hectic period for Nate Oats and company as the head coach looks to reconfigure his roster for another run next season. Alabama needs to replace two assistants in Bryan Hodgson and Charlie Henry, who both took head coaching jobs. The Tide should also see plenty of transition on the court as it braces for a slew of departures from last year’s squad.

The carousel was put in motion on a busy Tuesday. Alabama started the day by seeing sophomore guard Nimari Burnett place his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Later in the afternoon, the Tide received a commitment from Wichita State wing Jaykwon Walton.

That’s just the start of things for Alabama. Seniors reserves Noah Gurley and Dom Welch will move on after exhausting their eligibility. In addition, SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller and fellow freshman starter Noah Clowney appear set for the NBA while senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly looks likely to pursue a professional career. Alabama could also lose additional players to the portal as a few members of last year’s team are said to be considering their options.

Alabama brought in freshman guard Davin Cosby in January and is currently set to add four more freshmen this summer in forwards Mouhamed Dioubate and Sam Walters as well as guards Kris Parker and R.J. Johnson. Still, it should have room for multiple additions through the transfer portal.

Here’s a look at some of the players the Crimson Tide is targeting.