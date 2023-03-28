Alabama men's basketball added Jaykwon Walton, a former Rivals100 guard, to its roster on Tuesday.

Walton played the 2022-23 season with Wichita State, starting 27 of 28 games, averaging 13.9 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds per game. Prior to his stint with the Shockers, the 6-foot-7, 206-pounder spent a season with Shelton State Community College averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 22 games.

With the Bucs, he helped them go to a 30-5 record and made a trip to the NJCAA national tournament.

The former four-star prospect signed with Georgia coming out of George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. With the Bulldogs, he appeared in seven games as a true freshman but totaled just 17 points and nine rebounds in 53 minutes of playing time.

Walton becomes the first player to transfer into the program which comes hours after news broke that Nimari Burnett was entering the transfer portal.

This story will be updated