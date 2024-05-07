After a historic Final Four run last season, Alabama basketball will be a part of more history. The Crimson Tide is set to take part in a brand new Name Image and Likness-driven tournament during the 2024-25 campaign.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Alabama will be one of eight teams participating in the Las Vegas event this November. The first-of-its-kind tournament has been dubbed the "Players Era Festival” and will award payouts to the participating schools. Each participating team will receive $1 million for its NIL collective with further NIL opportunities awarded to the winners. The money would then be distributed from the collectives to the athletes. Players will participate in required activities off the court to earn the NIL money.

The event is set to take place the week of Thanksgiving with the tentative schedule to play games on Nov. 26, 27 and 29 with Thanksgiving Day off. Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M are all slated to join Alabama as participants in the first edition. The eighth school is still being determined and will be announced at a later date. The format for the tournament has yet to be determined, per the report.

Participation in the event should greatly boost Alabama's NIL coffers. According to the report, the tournament will expand from eight to 16 teams in 2025. Participation in a tournament with a strong group of teams is in line with Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats' approach to scheduling. Alabama will also have nonconference tests against Creighton in Tuscaloosa (Dec. 14) and Arizona in Birmingham. The Tide will also play in the ACC/SEC challenge although matchups have not yet been announced. Alabama lost its ACC/SEC challenge game to Clemson at home last season.