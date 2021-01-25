After extending its winning streak to nine games last week, Alabama basketball climbed into the top 10 of both national polls released Monday. The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 in the SEC) moved up nine places to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed eight spots to tie with Virginia for No. 8 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Alabama’s No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 is the highest it has been ranked in the poll since January of 2007 when it was ranked No. 8.

Alabama is the highest-rated team in both polls. Heading into Monday, the Tide ranked No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA. Alabama ranks No. 10 in the KenPom rankings.

Last week, Alabama traveled to LSU to record a 105-75 victory over the Tigers before returning home to beat Mississippi State, 81-73. over the weekend. Alabama will host Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide beat the Wildcats, 85-65. in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month.