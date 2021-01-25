 Where Alabama basketball ranks in the polls
Alabama basketball reaches highest ranking since 2007

Alabama Crimson Tide bench reacts after a three point basket against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

After extending its winning streak to nine games last week, Alabama basketball climbed into the top 10 of both national polls released Monday. The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 in the SEC) moved up nine places to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed eight spots to tie with Virginia for No. 8 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Alabama’s No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25 is the highest it has been ranked in the poll since January of 2007 when it was ranked No. 8.

Alabama is the highest-rated team in both polls. Heading into Monday, the Tide ranked No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA. Alabama ranks No. 10 in the KenPom rankings.

Last week, Alabama traveled to LSU to record a 105-75 victory over the Tigers before returning home to beat Mississippi State, 81-73. over the weekend. Alabama will host Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide beat the Wildcats, 85-65. in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month.

National basketball polls 
Rank AP Top 25  Coaches Poll

1

Gonzaga, 15-0 (61 first-place votes)

Gonzaga, 15-0 (29 first-place votes)

2

Baylor, 14-0 (3)

Baylor, 14-0 (3)

3

Villanova, 10-1

Villanova, 10-1

4

Michigan, 13-1

Michigan, 13-1

5

Texas, 11-2

Texas, 11-2

6

Houston, 13-1

Houston, 13-1

7

Iowa, 12-3

Iowa, 12-3

8

Virginia, 10-2

Alabama, 13-3/Virginia, 10-2

9

Alabama, 13-3

10

Texas Tech, 11-4

Texas Tech, 11-4

11

West Virginia, 10-4

West Virginia, 10-4

12

Missouri, 10-2

Missouri, 10-2

13

Ohio State, 12-4

Wisconsin, 12-4

14

Wisconsin, 12-4

Creighton, 11-4

15

Kansas, 10-5

Ohio State, 12-4

16

Florida State, 9-2

Florida State, 9-2

17

Creighton, 11-4

Tennessee, 10-3

18

Tennessee, 10-3

Kansas, 10-5

19

Illinois, 10-5

Virginia Tech, 11-3

20

Virginia Tech, 11-3

Minnesota, 11-5

21

Minnesota, 11-5

UCLA, 12-3

22

St. Louis, 7-1

Illinois, 10-5

23

UCLA, 12-3

Louisville, 10-3

24

Oklahoma, 9-4

St. Louis, 7-1

25

Louisville, 10-3

Oregon, 9-3
