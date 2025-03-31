Alabama basketball lands Bucknell center Noah Williamson from portal

Alabama added some frontcourt reinforcement in the transfer portal Monday. The Crimson Tide received its first commitment off the offseason out of the portal, landing Bucknell center Noah Williamson.

Williamson earned Patriot League Player of the Year Honors, leading the Bison to a squad to a share of the league’s regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament last season. The 7-foot center averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Williamson has spent all of his first three college seasons with Bucknell. A native of Latvia, he played for the country's under-16, 18 and U19 national teams. He spent a postgraduate year at St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut before his time with the Bison.

Alabama is in need of frontcourt reinforcement following the departures of fifth-year forwards Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi. The pair led Alabama in rebounding last season and Nelson was the Tide’s top shotblocker.

Williamson is the first player to commit to Alabama out of the portal. The Tide has also lost one player to the transfer portal from last season’s team so far, redshirt forward Naas Cunningham.

