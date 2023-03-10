Alabama basketball lost a member of its bench during its SEC Tournament-opening victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday. Senior guard Dom Welch suffered a bruised tailbone and had to be helped to the locker room after a second-half collision with Mississippi State’s D.J. Jeffries.

Welch had to be helped off the court and was not putting much weight on his right leg while making his way to Alabama’s locker room. He did not return after leaving the game with 11:47 to play.

"Hopefully, he can get some treatment, some rehab and be able to go," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "I like where his head's at. I think he's been playing well. He's been practicing really hard."

Welch recorded 3 points over seven minutes Friday, making his only shot of the game — a corner 3 to put Alabama up 24-13 with 6:30 to play in the first half. His injury-causing collision came as he was trying to draw a charge under the basket. Instead, teammate Nimari Burnett was whistled for a foul on Jeffries from behind.

"That would have been a great charge and kind of embodies what we're about," Oats said Welch's effort. "A kid comes off the bench and gives his body up for the betterment of the team."

After transferring in from St. Bonaventure this offseason, Welch missed Alabama’s first 12 games of the season with a calf injury. Over 18 games this season, he’s averaged 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 27.5% from the floor and 22.2% from beyond the arc.

Welch scored a season-high 8 points against Georgia on Feb. 18 before netting 7 points against Arkansas a week later. Last month, Oats referred to the senior guard as a “trade-deadline acquisition," stating he has shot well in practice and could be a valuable player off the bench moving forward.

“I think guys can step up," Oats said at the time. "It’d be great if we can get Dom making shots like he has in practice in the games. We’re gonna give him a shot to do that.”