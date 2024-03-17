Alabama basketball found out its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday. The Crimson Tide will be a No. 4 seed in the Big Dance.

Alabama will play in the West region, facing off against 13-seeded Charleston in Spokane, Washington. The Cougars (27-7, 15-3 CAA) won the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament title.

The Crimson Tide is dancing for a fourth straight season under coach Nate Oats, who signed an extension Friday. Last season Alabama was the No. 1 overall seed and lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide currently has the second longest streak of making the Big Dance in school history since it made five tournaments from 2002-2006.

This story will be updated