Alabama basketball assistant Austin Claunch is set to become the next head coach at UTSA, according to multiple reports. Claunch spent the past season as one of Nate Oats’ three assistants. The Houston, Texas native has previous head coaching experience at Nichols State where he led the Colonels from 2018-23

Claunch posted a 90-61 record during his five seasons as Nichols State’s head coach. Before leading the Colonels, he served as an assistant for the program from 2016-18. Claunch, a three-time First Team All-University Athletic Association selection at Emory, got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2013-15.