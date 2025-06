Heading into the summer, Tide Illustrated will break down Alabama football’s 11 position groups by ranking them from weakest to strongest. The Crimson Tide should have one of the nation’s most balanced rosters, so there were some close calls in determining how the team’s strengths will shake out.

Today, we continue the series with Alabama’s cornerbacks — a room that blends standout returning talent with blue-chip newcomers, making it one of the deepest and most promising units on the roster.