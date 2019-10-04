TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was dealt another preseason blow as freshman forward Juwan Gary suffered an ACL injury this week that is expected to keep him out the entirety of the upcoming season, sources have told BamaInsider.

Gary, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, is Alabama’s highest-rated recruit in this year’s class, coming in at No. 101 overall. The four-star prospect spent his first three high school seasons at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia before transferring to West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, N.C. for his senior year. During his junior season, he was named the 2018 2A Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

“Juwan’s that combo forward that’s so valuable in today’s game,” Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans said over the summer. “He’s super tough-nosed. He’s improved as a skill-set kind of guy. He’s more about going and rebounding the ball, defending different spots, good energy giver. He’s that type of guy.”

Gary had been earning high praise from first-year head coach Nate Oats. The forward was one of the standouts during Alabama’s open practice last month, registering a pair of blocks in the workout.

“He’s just so athletic and his physicality gives him something,” Oats said at the time.

Gary’s injury comes after Alabama lost JUCO transfer James Rojas to an ACL injury last month. Rojas is also expected to miss all of next season.

Alabama will host an exhibition game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 27 before opening its season against Penn on Nov. 5 inside Coleman Coliseum.