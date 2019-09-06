Alabama basketball will be without one of its biggest offseason additions this season. Junior college transfer James Rojas underwent ACL surgery on his right knee earlier this week and is expected to miss the upcoming season, BamaInsider has confirmed.

"We are disappointed to lose James for the season," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "I feel terrible for him and his family because he was excited to be on campus and contribute to our team. We are fortunate to have an outstanding medical team at the University of Alabama that will be alongside him every step of the way during the rehab process and we are looking forward to having him for two seasons beginning in the 2020-21 season."

Rojas, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward, was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. During his sophomore season last year, he averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Rojas joined the team last month and was expected to serve a major role for the Crimson Tide this coming season.