Coming off a career-high performance against Georgia, Herbert Jones says he’s still playing at less than full strength. The Alabama basketball forward has been dealing with a back/hip injury he sustained during a fall against Mississippi State on Jan. 23. During a Monday afternoon appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Jones provided an update on his current status.

“I think I’m at about 80 percent,” Jones said. “I’m still having to do rehab, so I’m not at 100 percent yet.”

Jones scored a career-best 21 points while recording five rebounds and four assists during Alabama’s 115-82 victory over Georgia over the weekend. The game broke a string of low-scoring performances from the senior who had failed to record more than 7 points in any of his four previous outings.

Jones started each of Alabama’s six games following his injury. While the setback hasn’t seen him miss game time, he has had to take on a limited role during practice.

Last week, Alabama head coach Nate Oats discussed the possibility of resting Jones in order to aid in his recovery process. Monday, the forward confirmed that the team has had discussions about him sitting out but stated that each time a game-time decision was set to be made he felt good enough to take the court.

Through 22 games, Jones is Alabama’s leader in rebounds (5.9 per game), assists (3.0 per game), steals (1.6 per game), blocks (1.1 per game) and 3-point shooting (52.8 percent). He also ranks third on the team averaging 11.9 points.

Monday, Jones said he has not been given a timeline for when he should be able to return to 100 percent, stating “it’s just up to me and how and how quick the swelling will go away.

“I’m really just trying to work on my explosiveness now,” Jones said. “I need to get the driving off my right leg back where it was before I took the fall… I’m just grateful to be where I’m at. I know it might sound bad, but there’s a lot of people who would love to be injured [but still] playing at the University of Alabama. I just take that, and I’m just grateful for where I’m at right now.”

No. 8 Alabama (17-5, 12-1 in the SEC) is set to travel to Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6) to take on the Aggies on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT. From there, the Crimson Tide will return home to face Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8) on Saturday. Wins in both those games would clinch Alabama its first SEC regular-season title since 2002.