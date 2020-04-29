Alabama’s basketball’s busy offseason continued Wednesday as Galin Smith entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider confirmed. Smith is listed as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately with his new team.

Smith, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor last season. He came to the Crimson Tide as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class.

Last week, Alabama saw Jaylen Forbes transfer to Tulane and Raymond Hawkins transfer to Long Beach State. The Crimson Tide also learned that starting point guard Kira Lewis Jr. will remain in the NBA draft.

Alabama brought in five new additions this offseason and is still waiting to hear back from starters John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones, who both declared for the draft without hiring agents last month. Petty and Jones are eligible to return for their senior seasons provided that they withdraw their names by the June 15 deadline.

Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that he expected Jones to return while stating Petty’s status was “still up in the air.” The departure of Smith would allow both players to return without Alabama being over the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.