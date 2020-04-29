News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 12:48:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Alabama basketball forward Galin Smith enters NCAA transfer portal

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama’s basketball’s busy offseason continued Wednesday as Galin Smith entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider confirmed. Smith is listed as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately with his new team.

Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Galin Smith (30) dunks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Photo | Imagn
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Galin Smith (30) dunks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Photo | Imagn

Smith, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor last season. He came to the Crimson Tide as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class.

Last week, Alabama saw Jaylen Forbes transfer to Tulane and Raymond Hawkins transfer to Long Beach State. The Crimson Tide also learned that starting point guard Kira Lewis Jr. will remain in the NBA draft.

Alabama brought in five new additions this offseason and is still waiting to hear back from starters John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones, who both declared for the draft without hiring agents last month. Petty and Jones are eligible to return for their senior seasons provided that they withdraw their names by the June 15 deadline.

Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that he expected Jones to return while stating Petty’s status was “still up in the air.” The departure of Smith would allow both players to return without Alabama being over the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}