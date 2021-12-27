Alabama basketball falls out of the top 10 heading into SEC play

Alabama basketball will begin conference play outside of the top 10. Following its 79-78 loss to Davidson last week, the Crimson Tide dropped to No. 19 in both The Associated Press Top 25 and the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Alabama (9-3) had reached as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and as high as No. 8 in the coaches poll earlier this month but has slipped after losing two of its last three games. The Crimson Tide is currently No. 24 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. Alabama is 2-2 in Quad 1 games, 2-1 in Quad 2 games and 5-0 in Quad 3 games.

Baylor took was the unanimous No. 1 team in both polls, earning all 61 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 as well as all 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Alabama will host the Bears on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn is the highest-rated SEC team, coming in at No. 11 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, The Tigers are followed by No. 14 Tennesse, No. 16 LSU, No. 18 Kentucky, and No. 19 Alabama. In the coaches poll, Auburn is trailed by No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 19 Alabama.

Alabama will open conference play on Wednesday when it hosts Tennessee at 8 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2.