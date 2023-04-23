Alabama basketball added its second commitment of the weekend, landing Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. on Sunday afternoon. Saturday, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada.

Wrightsell was one of Alabama’s top targets in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 189-pound combo guard earned first-team All-Big West honors last season, leading the Titans with 16.3 points, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc. He also finished third on the team with 4.5 rebounds per game.

In total, Alabama has received three transfer commitments this offseason as Wrightsell and Estrada are joined by Wichita State wing Jaykwon Walton. The Crimson Tide has also lost two scholarship players to transfer in Nimari Burnett (Michigan) and Jaden Bradley. In addition, freshman signee R.J. Johnson asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent last month.

Starters Charles Bediako, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller and Mark Sears have all entered their names in the NBA Draft. Miller and Clowney are projected to be selected as first-round picks this June while Bediako and Sears are expected to return to the team unless they receive an unexpected boost in interest from teams. Players have until May 31 to withdraw their names and return to their schools while still remaining eligible for next season.

As of now, Estrada, Walton and Wrightsell are two of nine definite scholarship players for next year’s roster. Alabama returns sophomore guard Rylan Griffen, senior forward Nick Pringle and redshirt freshman guard Davin Cosby Jr. and is adding three freshmen in forwards Mouhamed Dioubate, Kris Parker and Sam Walters.