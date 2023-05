It has been quite a week for the Alabama baseball program.

After news broke that Brad Bohannon, the head coach for the Crimson Tide for the last six seasons, was fired amid a betting scandal where he was allegedly in contact with a former high school baseball coach who placed a "suspiciously" large wager on an Alabama game.

Since Bohannon's firing, the Crimson Tide has gone 2-1 including a huge home series win over No. 5 Vanderbilt as it looks to close out the regular season strong. While interim head coach Jason Jackson has a perceived leg up on the rest of the candidates, here's a look at who can replace Bohannon for next season.