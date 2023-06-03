TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was another picturesque night for postseason baseball in Tuscaloosa. Following a dramatic walk-off win over Nicholls on Friday night, Alabama was looking for another win to secure a spot in the regional final on Sunday. Just like it did on Friday, Alabama needed to go to down to the wire to get the job done, but some clutch hitting in the ninth inning helped it advance to the regional finals as the Crimson Tide defeated Troy, 11-8. Here are a few takeaways from Saturday's game.

Alabama's bats come alive

Alabama needed some late-game heroics after its offense was completely shut down by Nicholls' ace Jacob Mayers on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, it was a completely different story against Troy. After a two-run homer run by Caden Rose got the Crimson Tide on the board, Alabama hung a crooked number on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. The Crimson Tide batted around in the inning highlighted by an RBI single by Tommy Seidl which scored the runner from third after it loaded the bases. Some poor fielding by Troy allowed a second run to score, giving Alabama its second lead of the game. But all of that offensive production came to a screeching halt after the sixth inning. Despite allowing 17 runs over 16 innings at the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans' bullpen found a way to limit the damage until the ninth inning. The Crimson Tide was once again down to its last out when it scored an improbable four runs. "It's an older, very resilient group and they love each other," Alabama head coach Jason Jackson said. "They love playing together and in that dugout, they never feel like they are out of it. We have a lot of firepower offensively. We got some depth on the mound and they really believe in each other."

Costly errors give Alabama life

While baseball doesn't have a clock, Troy was as close as you could get to advancing to the regional final for the first time since program history but an errant throw from shortstop not only change the trajectory of the Trojans' postseason run, it also strapped a rocket to end of Alabama's. As the ground ball rolled toward Tremayne Cobb Jr., a collective groan rose through the 5,800 fans in attendance at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The ball was fielded cleanly, the throw seemed to be on line until it soared over William Sullivan's head and into foul territory. The miscue allowed two runs to score and while the ballpark went into pandemonium, it didn't shake Caden Rose's focus on advancing to third base and eventually scoring. "We're down by one, (we) hit the ball and I do a little shimmy shake in front of the shortstop just trying to make something happen. I get to third base, they throw it away and I'm all out trying to score right there trying to take the lead. Just playing ball." The Trojans' four errors against Alabama marks the fifth time this season they have committed that many or more this season, forcing Troy to win two games to advance to super regionals. As for the Crimson Tide, it has gotten comfortable with winning games in the bottom of the ninth, needing just one more win to advance to the super-regional round for the first time since 2010. "I think it's just the nature of the game," Andrew Pinckney said. "I mean nobody's really out of it until the end of the ninth inning. As long as you're putting together good at-bats and winning pitches, things might happen."

Troy's power overshadowed by poor defense