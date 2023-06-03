Alabama baseball downs Troy in an offensive shootout, 11-8
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was another picturesque night for postseason baseball in Tuscaloosa. Following a dramatic walk-off win over Nicholls on Friday night, Alabama was looking for another win to secure a spot in the regional final on Sunday.
Just like it did on Friday, Alabama needed to go to down to the wire to get the job done, but some clutch hitting in the ninth inning helped it advance to the regional finals as the Crimson Tide defeated Troy, 11-8.
Here are a few takeaways from Saturday's game.
Alabama's bats come alive
Alabama needed some late-game heroics after its offense was completely shut down by Nicholls' ace Jacob Mayers on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, it was a completely different story against Troy.
After a two-run homer run by Caden Rose got the Crimson Tide on the board, Alabama hung a crooked number on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. The Crimson Tide batted around in the inning highlighted by an RBI single by Tommy Seidl which scored the runner from third after it loaded the bases. Some poor fielding by Troy allowed a second run to score, giving Alabama its second lead of the game.
But all of that offensive production came to a screeching halt after the sixth inning. Despite allowing 17 runs over 16 innings at the Tuscaloosa Regional, the Trojans' bullpen found a way to limit the damage until the ninth inning. The Crimson Tide was once again down to its last out when it scored an improbable four runs.
"It's an older, very resilient group and they love each other," Alabama head coach Jason Jackson said. "They love playing together and in that dugout, they never feel like they are out of it. We have a lot of firepower offensively. We got some depth on the mound and they really believe in each other."
Costly errors give Alabama life
While baseball doesn't have a clock, Troy was as close as you could get to advancing to the regional final for the first time since program history but an errant throw from shortstop not only change the trajectory of the Trojans' postseason run, it also strapped a rocket to end of Alabama's.
As the ground ball rolled toward Tremayne Cobb Jr., a collective groan rose through the 5,800 fans in attendance at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The ball was fielded cleanly, the throw seemed to be on line until it soared over William Sullivan's head and into foul territory. The miscue allowed two runs to score and while the ballpark went into pandemonium, it didn't shake Caden Rose's focus on advancing to third base and eventually scoring.
"We're down by one, (we) hit the ball and I do a little shimmy shake in front of the shortstop just trying to make something happen. I get to third base, they throw it away and I'm all out trying to score right there trying to take the lead. Just playing ball."
The Trojans' four errors against Alabama marks the fifth time this season they have committed that many or more this season, forcing Troy to win two games to advance to super regionals. As for the Crimson Tide, it has gotten comfortable with winning games in the bottom of the ninth, needing just one more win to advance to the super-regional round for the first time since 2010.
"I think it's just the nature of the game," Andrew Pinckney said. "I mean nobody's really out of it until the end of the ninth inning. As long as you're putting together good at-bats and winning pitches, things might happen."
Troy's power overshadowed by poor defense
Coming into the Tuscaloosa Regional, Troy had one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Trojans hit 105 home runs during the regular season, good for the 17th most in the nation. Troy flexed that offensive muscle in the bottom of the third inning. Highlighted by William Sullivan's three-run home run, the Trojans scored five in the inning and brought eight batters up to the plate.
Despite giving the lead right back in the next half inning, Troy recovered from its two blunders thanks to another home run. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Kole Myers found a pitch that he liked and drove it to right field. The long ball would end Alabama's starting pitcher Garrett McMillan's night. The senior went four innings allowing six runs on six hits and striking out two.
Looking to amend its disastrous fifth inning, Troy finally got its chance at redemption by loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Three-consecutive base hits brought up the Trojans' best hitter Shane Lewis who came into Saturday's game batting .284 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs. Lewis came through with an RBI single which eventually brought up Kole Myers who produced a sac-fly RBI to give Troy a slim one-run lead.
However, four errors were not only the undoing for the Trojans on Friday night, but it's an issue they have dealt with all season long, tallying 89 errors throughout the regular season.
"It's been an issue for us throughout the year," Troy coach Skyler Meade said. "I don't say that to make it less of an issue for me as a coach, obviously, the buck stops with me. We have to find some different things to do, but it's not for a lack of preparation. Every single play, every single shift, you guys see we shifted like crazy to put ourselves in positions. We just sometimes just have to make the play. ... It didn't happen for us today."