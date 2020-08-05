Despite a national pandemic, business is still booming for Alabama football’s coaching staff. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees’ compensation committee met Wednesday afternoon to approve new contracts for members of Alabama's athletic staff.

Nine of Alabama's 10 assistant coaches received new contracts as did both of the Crimson Tide's new strength and conditioning coaches. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood did not receive a new contract during the meeting.

"As you know, we normally address the contracts in the spring and early summer, and obviously with the COVID-19 pandemic, we had these agreed to in early February, and now we're having the opportunity to finally present them today in August," Alabama athletics director Greg Bryne said.

In total, the salaries for the 10 assistants add up to $8.85 million, rising from $7.54 million last year.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian received the biggest raise, as his salary went up to 2.5 million from 1.55 million last season. He is now college football's highest-paid assistant, according to USA Today's database.

Among the contracts, first-year defensive line coach Freddie Roach will make $700,000 per year on a three-year deal. Director of sports performance David Ballou received a two-year agreement that will see him earn $500,000 this season before seeing his pay raise to $525,000 next year. Director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea also received a two-year deal and will earn $450,000 in his first year and $475,000 in his second year.

Director of player personnel Bob Welton, saw his salary rise $10,000 to $220,000.

Here’s a look at what Alabama’s on-field assistants will be earning compared to last season:

— Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: $2.5 million through Feb. 28, 2023 (up from 1.55 million last season)

— Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers: $1.225 million through Feb. 28, 2022 (up from 1.1 million last season)

— Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties: $800,000 to $825,000 through Feb. 28, 2022 (up from $800,000 last season)

— Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator/tight ends: $750,000 through Feb. 28, 2022 (up from $541,277 last season)

— Freddie Roach, defensive line: $700,00 through Feb. 28, 2023

— Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers: $675,000 through Feb. 28, 2022 (up from $650,000 last season)

— Kyle Flood, offensive line: $650,000 through Feb. 28, 2021 (same from last year)

— Charles Huff associate head coach/running backs: $550,000 Feb. 28, 2022 (up from $525,000 last season)

— Karl Scott, cornerbacks: $550,000 through Feb. 28, 2022(up from $525,000 last season)

— Holman Wiggans, wide receivers: $475, 000 through Feb. 28, 2022 (up from $450,000 last season)

Alabama also approved a new contract for basketball assistant coach Antoinne Pettway, who will earn a salary of $325,000 until June 30 of 2022.