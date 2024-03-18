Two months after being announced as Alabama’s next head football coach, Kalen DeBoer’s contract is now official. Monday, the Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee unanimously approved an eight-year, $87 million deal that will keep the first-year head coach in Tuscaloosa until the end of the 2031 season.

DeBoer is set to earn $10 million during the first year of his deal this season, making him the fifth highest-paid college football coach in the nation, according to USA TODAY. The former Washington head coach earned $4.2 million with the Huskies last year. Alabama paid Nick Saban a nation-leading $11.41 million last season. DeBoer’s deal will rise $250,000 annually, eventually rising to $11.75 million in the final year.

DeBoer’s current buyout is $5 million. It will drop to $4 million in 2026 and $3 million in 2027. The contract does not include a buyout from 2027-31.

DeBoer’s deal also comes with several athletic and academic performance incentives including:

— $75,000 for reaching the SEC championship Game and an additional $50,000 for winning it.

— $150,000 for an appearance in the College Football Playoff, an additional $100,000 for reaching the quarterfinals, an additional $150,000 for reaching the semifinals, an additional $200,000 for reaching the championship game and an additional $275,000 for winning the national title.

— $25,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year by the other head coaches in the SEC;

— $50,000 for being named the national coach of the year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, the Associated Press, the AFCA, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Bobby Bowden Award, or "any other national coach of the year awards of similar import.”

— $50,000 if Alabama's team graduation rate ranks in the top half of all SEC football teams and an additional $50,000 if Alabama's graduation rate ranks fourth or better among all SEC programs.

In his nine seasons as a head coach, DeBoer has a 104-12 record. That includes a 25-3 record at Washington the past two years. Last season, he led the Huskies to a 14-1 mark, winning the Pac-12 title and the Sugar Bowl while reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.