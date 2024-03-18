Alabama announces contract info for Kalen DeBoer, 13 football assistants
Two months after being announced as Alabama’s next head football coach, Kalen DeBoer’s contract is now official. Monday, the Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee unanimously approved an eight-year, $87 million deal that will keep the first-year head coach in Tuscaloosa until the end of the 2031 season.
DeBoer is set to earn $10 million during the first year of his deal this season, making him the fifth highest-paid college football coach in the nation, according to USA TODAY. The former Washington head coach earned $4.2 million with the Huskies last year. Alabama paid Nick Saban a nation-leading $11.41 million last season. DeBoer’s deal will rise $250,000 annually, eventually rising to $11.75 million in the final year.
DeBoer’s current buyout is $5 million. It will drop to $4 million in 2026 and $3 million in 2027. The contract does not include a buyout from 2027-31.
DeBoer’s deal also comes with several athletic and academic performance incentives including:
— $75,000 for reaching the SEC championship Game and an additional $50,000 for winning it.
— $150,000 for an appearance in the College Football Playoff, an additional $100,000 for reaching the quarterfinals, an additional $150,000 for reaching the semifinals, an additional $200,000 for reaching the championship game and an additional $275,000 for winning the national title.
— $25,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year by the other head coaches in the SEC;
— $50,000 for being named the national coach of the year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, the Associated Press, the AFCA, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Bobby Bowden Award, or "any other national coach of the year awards of similar import.”
— $50,000 if Alabama's team graduation rate ranks in the top half of all SEC football teams and an additional $50,000 if Alabama's graduation rate ranks fourth or better among all SEC programs.
In his nine seasons as a head coach, DeBoer has a 104-12 record. That includes a 25-3 record at Washington the past two years. Last season, he led the Huskies to a 14-1 mark, winning the Pac-12 title and the Sugar Bowl while reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Alabama approves deals for 13 football assistants
Along with signing off on DeBoer’s new deal, the Alabama’s Board of Trustees’ compensation committee also unanimously approved contracts for 13 football assistants. That includes all eight of the Tide’s new on-field assistants as well as new deals for returning assistants Robert Gillespie and Freddie Roach.
Below is a list of the assistants who received new deals.
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack — $1.55 million (Year 1), $1.7 million (Year 2), $ 1.85 million (Year 3). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2027
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan – $1.35 million (Year 1), $1.45 million (Year 2), $1.55 million (Year 3). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2027
Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard — $1.1 million per year. Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach — $1 million (Year 1), $1.1 million (Year 2). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026.
Director of sports performance/strength and conditioning David Ballou — $950,000 per year. Contract runs through Dec. 31, 2026
Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic — $875,000 (Year 1), $925,000 (Year 2). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist — $875,000 (Year 1), $925,000 (Year 2). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
Running backs coach Robert Gillespie — $850,000 per year. Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026.
Defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler — $625,000 (Year 1), $675,000 (Year 2). Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson – $650,000 per year. Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
Tight ends coach Bryan Ellis — $550,000 per year. Contract runs through Feb. 28, 2026
General manager Courney Morgan — $500,000 per year. Contract runs through Feb., 28 2026
Special teams coordinator Jay Nunez — $250,000 per year through Feb. 28, 2026
Greg Byrne gets new seven-year deal
Alabama coaches weren’t the only ones to receive new contracts Monday. The compensation committee also signed off on a seven-year deal for athletic director Greg Byrne that will pay him an average of $2.09 million through June 30, 2031.
Byrne will make a prorated salary of $1.56 million from March 15 to June 30. From there, his salary will jump up to $1.855 million and increase by $70,000 per year through the remainder of his contract.
Byrne’s contract includes a buyout of $5 million through June 30, 2027. From there it drops to $3 million through June 30, 2029 before dipping down to $1 million through the remainder of the deal.
“Greg has done an incredible job leading our athletics program since his arrival,” Alabama president Stuart Bell said during Monday’s compensation meeting. “And certainly during this time of great changes in our athletic world, we're fortunate to have Greg leading our department. He is a national voice of reasoned judgment and a wonderful leader for our coaches and student-athletes.”