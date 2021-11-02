Alabama a dream offer for 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola, 2024 four-star quarterback from Burleson High School in Texas, has lived in Detroit, Arizona and Hawaii. His father, Dominic, played 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions. His parents are originally from Hawaii. He lived in Arizona for a few years where his mom's family resides.

Raiola and his family moved to Texas which is closer to his sister who currently plays volleyball for TCU. Raiola attended several camps during the summer including one in Tuscaloosa where he first caught the attention of the Alabama coaching staff.

"It was sweet," Raiola said of the Nick Saban Football Camp. "That place is sweet. I didn't really get a chance to tour the campus; just meeting with the coaches was a priority. We were in the indoor facility. I saw the weight room which is the most important part outside of the stadium.

"I was super excited while I was there. I definitely see why they win national championships. They coach you hard. They don't have to say a whole lot, but what they do say has a very strong impact on what you do. If you apply what they say you are going to be successful."

Alabama assistant coach Jay Valai recruits the Dallas/Fort Worth area for the Crimson Tide. He recently contacted Dylan's father to inform him of Alabama extending a scholarship offer for his son after evaluating his sophomore film. Dylan was ecstatic.

“That was special," he said of the offer from the defending national champions. "Alabama was one of my dream schools when I was young. When they told me about the offer I was super excited. I watched Alabama's game against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl (2021). I saw how they did things.

"Everything they do is so organized. It's right up my alley. Alabama is a special place. They run a tight ship. I like the offense. They run a pro-style offense. It's the same offense I play in right now. I like how their coaches coach."

His father played at St. Louis High School in Honolulu. The same high school as former Alabama national champion quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Dylan had an opportunity to meet Tua.

"I've done my research on Alabama quarterbacks. I’ve followed a few of those guys especially Tua. He was also living in Hawaii when I was there. I met and talked to him a little bit when he was nominated for the Polynesian Athlete of the Year award.

Raiola has reeled in 14 offers from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, USC and Washington State. He is a Cornhusker legacy, but said he grew up mainly watching the NFL. He does not claim any early favorites.