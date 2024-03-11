NFL free agency will get underway this week with several former Alabama players set to find new homes. The free agent window doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. However, the league’s legal tampering period began Monday at 11 a.m., allowing teams to discuss deals with free agents.

A total of 20 former Crimson Tide players who were on NFL active rosters or reserve lists at the end of last season are set to hit the free-agent market. Over the next few weeks, Tide Illustrated will keep track of where they land as well as their new contracts.