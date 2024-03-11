Alabama 2024 NFL free-agent tracker
NFL free agency will get underway this week with several former Alabama players set to find new homes. The free agent window doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. However, the league’s legal tampering period began Monday at 11 a.m., allowing teams to discuss deals with free agents.
A total of 20 former Crimson Tide players who were on NFL active rosters or reserve lists at the end of last season are set to hit the free-agent market. Over the next few weeks, Tide Illustrated will keep track of where they land as well as their new contracts.
NEW DEALS
Xavier McKinney, safety
New team (contract): Green Bay Packers (four years, $68 million)
2023 team: New York Giants
2023 stats: 17 games, 116 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions (22 yards), 11 passes defended
Outlook: McKinney was Alabama’s biggest winner from Day 1 of the legal tampering period. The former second-round pick is coming off the best season of his career and was viewed as the top safety in this year’s market. His new deal reflects that. McKinney will be reunited with former Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs, who also signed with the Packers on Day 1 of the legal tampering period.
Josh Jacobs, running back
New team (contract): Green Bay Packers (four years, $48 million)
2023 team: Las Vegas Raiders
2023 stats: 17 games, 233 carries, 805 rushing yards, 3.5 yards per carry, 6 rushing touchdowns, 37 receptions 296 receiving yards, 3 fumbles, 1 lost fumble
Outlook: Jacobs was originally set to hit free agency last year until Las Vegas slapped a $10.091 million franchise tag on him last season. The former first-round pick responded by skipping the team’s offseason program, training camp and preseason. That ultimately contributed to Jacobs setting career lows in games played (13), rushing yards (805), yards per carry (3.5), rushing touchdowns (6), rushing first downs (34) and yards from scrimmage (1,101). Now with Green Bay, Jacobs will replace long-time Packers running back Aaron Jones, who was released by the team. According to ESPN, Jacobs’ new deal includes $12.5 million in guaranteed money.
Mack Wilson, linebacker
New team (contract): Arizona Cardinals (three years, $12.75 million)
2023 team: New England Patriots
2023 stats: 17 games, 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 passes defended
Outlook: Wilson put up solid numbers in New England despite taking part in more snaps on special teams than on defense. Coming off a season with a career-high 3.5 sacks, he adds needed pass-rushing help to the Cardinals’ defense. According to NFL Network, Wilson’s contract can rise to $15 million with incentives.
STILL AVAILABLE
Player (2023 team)
Tony Brown (Indianapolis Colts)
Raekwon Davis (Miami Dolphins)
Da’Shawn Hand (Miami Dolphins)
Damien Harris (Buffalo Bills)
Ronnie Harrison (Indianapolis Colts)
J.C. Hassenauer (New York Giants)
Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)
Kareem Jackson (Houston Texans)
Anfernee Jennings (New England Patriots)
Julio Jones (Philadelphia Eagles)
AJ McCarron (Cincinnati Bengals)
Calvin Ridley (Jacksonville Jaguars)
A’Shawn Robinson (New York Giants)
Irv Smith Jr (Cincinnati Bengals)
Carson Tinker (Los Angeles Rams)
Levi Wallace (Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Williams (Cincinnati Bengals)