Alabama basketball's historic NCAA Tournament run ended at the hands of UConn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide went on a meteoric run in the NCAA Tournament, reaching its first Final Four in school history.

Now, Alabama coach Nate Oats will turn his attention to reloading his roster for another run in 2025. Oats has proved to be an exceptional team builder. He overcame the monumental task of replacing his top three assistants and almost every key player from Alabama's 2022-23 squad to take this year's team further than any Tide team has gone before.

Alabama's run should be a nice selling point to any prospective players in the transfer portal. But how many players will Alabama need to bring in? The Tide already secured the commitment of Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette to help offset the loss of Aaron Estrada, who is the only Alabama player out of eligibility.

The rest of Alabama's roster has questions to answer. In the modern era of college hoops and the possibility of turning pro for a few players likely means Alabama will once again have a different look as it works to build on its Final Four run.

Here's a way-too-early outlook for Alabama basketball headed into the 2024-25 season.